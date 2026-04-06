Issyk-Kul receding from shores: Residents raise alarm over lake’s shrinking

Residents of the coastal areas of Issyk-Kul report a noticeable drop in the lake’s water level.

According to them, the changes have become especially visible in recent months. People are expressing concern about potential environmental consequences.

Local residents are calling on authorities and the public to pay attention to the situation and take measures to preserve the lake’s water resources.

Issyk-Kul is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key natural symbols, and its condition directly affects the region’s ecology and the country’s tourism appeal.