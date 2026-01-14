10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.04
RUB 1.11
English

Ministry notes improvement of environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision has reported an improvement in the environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the environmental and technical supervision service continues its round-the-clock monitoring activities in the lake’s waters. Inspectors are constantly working to combat poaching and prevent illegal fishing. Appropriate measures are being taken against violators, and comprehensive efforts to protect aquatic bio resources are ongoing.

As a result of these measures, the Issyk-Kul ecosystem is gradually recovering.
link: https://24.kg/english/357753/
views: 41
Print
Related
Over 43 tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul bottom for 2 years — MES
Rescuers remove fishing nets from Issyk-Kul bottom at depths of 30 meters
First monotype yacht fleet opened in Cholpon-Ata
About 155 hectares of Issyk-Kul shoreline cleaned up
Cleanup campaign held on shores of Issyk-Kul Lake
Mysterious rusty structure found at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake
Divers discover historical artifacts at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake
More than kilometer of poaching nets removed from Issyk-Kul Lake
Regular water route from north to south of Issyk-Kul Lake to be launched
Three tons of garbage removed from Issyk-Kul shoreline over past two months
Popular
AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam
Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW
National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025 National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level
14 January, Wednesday
10:49
Ministry notes improvement of environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake Ministry notes improvement of environmental situation a...
13 January, Tuesday
23:19
School for 750 students under construction in Toktogul on Tashiev’s instruction
23:13
Construction of modern base for Tazalyk municipal enterprise begins in Bishkek
23:03
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to begin prisoner exchanges
22:58
Football pitches under construction at Botanical Garden in Bishkek
22:50
Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development