Ministry notes improvement of environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake

The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision has reported an improvement in the environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the environmental and technical supervision service continues its round-the-clock monitoring activities in the lake’s waters. Inspectors are constantly working to combat poaching and prevent illegal fishing. Appropriate measures are being taken against violators, and comprehensive efforts to protect aquatic bio resources are ongoing.

As a result of these measures, the Issyk-Kul ecosystem is gradually recovering.