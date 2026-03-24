300 meters of illegal fishing nets removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake

At least 300 meters of illegal fishing nets have been removed from the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

According to the ministry, the Issyk-Kul Regional Environmental Inspection Service continues to combat the illegal placement of fishing nets.

Officials noted that if the recovered nets were laid out in a single line, they would stretch the length of three football fields.

The ministry reminds that poachers not only destroy fish populations but also harm the lake’s ecosystem by leaving plastic waste behind.