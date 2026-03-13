12:04
582,000 trout fry released into rivers flowing into Issyk-Kul Lake

On March 12, employees of the regional acclimatization and fish breeding station in Ton district, under the Department of Fisheries Complex, released Issyk-Kul trout fry into rivers flowing into Issyk-Kul Lake, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the release was conducted by a commission that included representatives of the Ton district state administration, the tourism and environmental police, the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service, scientists from the Institute of Biology of the National Academy of Sciences, and staff of the Issyk-Kul State Nature Reserve.

In total, 582,000 Issyk-Kul trout fry were released to replenish fish stocks in the lake.

They were distributed among the rivers as follows:

  • Ak-Terek River — 80,000 fry
  • Ton River — 150,000
  • Kekilik River — 50,000
  • Tamga River — 50,000
  • Jeti-Oguz River — 50,000
  • Karakol River — 50,000
  • Kara-Suu River — 32,000
  • Jyrgalan River — 60,000
  • Tyup River — 60,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/365817/
views: 118
