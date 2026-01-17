14:15
Issyk-Kul Lake to be cleaned using specialized equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a procedure for the deep cleaning of beach areas and the underwater part of Issyk-Kul Lake from household waste using specialized equipment.

The resolution was adopted in implementation of the presidential decree on urgent measures to preserve the ecology of Issyk-Kul and in accordance with the law on the sustainable development of the region’s ecological and economic system.

The new procedure determines the rules for operating specialized equipment along the shoreline and underwater, and regulates methods for removing waste accumulated in coastal areas and on the lakebed.

The document aims to prevent further pollution, restore the natural environment, and ensure environmental safety in the resort area.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days after its adoption.
