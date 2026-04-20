10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Issyk-Kul once receded by kilometers: Scientist explains lake’s mystery

The President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, stated that the water level of Issyk-Kul has fluctuated significantly in the past and may have receded by more than a kilometer.

According to him, data from Google Earth indicate that an ancient shoreline was located approximately 1.25 kilometers from the current one. These changes are estimated to have occurred around 5,000–7,000 years ago.

The scientist noted that such fluctuations are cyclical in nature. The lake’s water level can both rise and fall, with these phases lasting for centuries.

«Most likely, what we are observing now is a natural stage of declining water levels — a phase of shallowing,» he said.

Thus, the ongoing changes in Issyk-Kul may be part of a long-term natural cycle rather than solely the result of current climatic or human-related factors.
link: https://24.kg/english/371029/
views: 88
Print
Related
Minus three meters: Northern part of Issyk-Kul may turn into marshland
Issyk-Kul receding from shores: Residents raise alarm over lake’s shrinking
300 meters of illegal fishing nets removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake
582,000 trout fry released into rivers flowing into Issyk-Kul Lake
Full-length documentary film to be dedicated to ecology of Issyk-Kul Lake
Changes in water level of Issyk-Kul Lake revealed by Academy of Sciences Head
Kyrgyzstan draws world's attention to climate risks for Issyk-Kul Lake
Underwater drone for use in Issyk-Kul Lake successfully tested in Cholpon-Ata
Issyk-Kul Lake to be cleaned using specialized equipment
Ministry notes improvement of environmental situation at Issyk-Kul Lake
Popular
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027 Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027
20 April, Monday
10:17
 Over thousand packs of illegal cigarettes seized at Manas market  Over thousand packs of illegal cigarettes seized at Ma...
10:13
Issyk-Kul once receded by kilometers: Scientist explains lake’s mystery
10:07
 Eight children killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, USA
09:57
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan participates in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
09:50
 JCK Kings 013: Baktygul Kurmanbekova defeats Chinese athlete
19 April, Sunday
13:00
Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai
18 April, Saturday
21:40
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
21:33
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses