Agricultural census completed in Kyrgyzstan

About 7,000 people, including approximately 4,500 census takers, were involved in the agricultural census in Kyrgyzstan. Zainidin Zhumaliev, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, since March 20, census takers have covered 1,351,824 households.

«This is a truly enormous number. Most citizens took the campaign with understanding, but there were some difficulties; some households had to be visited multiple times. People may have been at work or traveling. The census was completed on April 9. We are currently processing the information received. Analysis will take time. We plan to announce preliminary figures in a week. Full calculations should be finalized by April 22,» Zainidin Zhumaliev said.

The agricultural census is conducted once every ten years and is nationwide. However, it has not been conducted for the past 22 years.

The census will provide accurate data on indicators such as: