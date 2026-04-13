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Kyrgyzstan's first cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov meets with schoolchildren in Osh

Kyrgyzstan’s first cosmonaut, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic Salizhan Sharipov, arrived in the southern capital on a working visit.

As the City Hall reported, during his visit, the cosmonaut met with students from Yuri Gagarin and Valentina Tereshkova secondary schools.

The honored guest, who is the world’s 372nd cosmonaut and Russia’s 88th cosmonaut, was welcomed by Deputy Mayor of Osh Masuda Aidarbekova, Russian Consul General in Osh Roman Svistin, education officials, and schoolchildren.

Salizhan Sharipov told the students about his childhood dreams, his path to space exploration, and the details of his flights. He urged the young people to persistently pursue their goals and wished them fulfillment of all their dreams.

The visit is timed to the International Cosmonautics Day. As part of the event, schoolchildren presented an exhibition of models and drawings on space themes and also prepared a festive concert program.
link: https://24.kg/english/370121/
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