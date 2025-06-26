18:43
Kamchybek Tashiev elected Chairman of Board of Trustees of KRSU

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) named after B.N. Yeltsin. Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, was appointed his deputy.

According to Tashiev, his nomination came as a complete surprise.

The meeting was attended by Igor Maslov, Head of the Directorate for Interregional and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries of the Russian Federation, and Sergei Vakunov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan.

Following the official part, the delegations visited the land plot allocated by Kyrgyzstan in Kashka-Suu for the construction of KRSU’s new campus.

The election for the position of university rector is scheduled for June 27, 2025. Sergei Volkov has been serving as acting rector since October 14, 2024.
