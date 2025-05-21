00:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.02
RUB 1.08
English

Almost 1.5 million people to live in Bishkek by 2028

The permanent population of Bishkek will reach 1,433,602 people by 2028. The draft program of social and economic development of the city for 2026-2028, submitted for public discussion, says.

As of January 1, 2025, at least 1,321,900 people live in Bishkek. The economically active population of the city makes up about 47 percent.

The sharp population growth from 2023 to 2024 (by 156,400 people, or 13.4 percent) is explained by the annexation of new territories to the capital as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

According to the program, the number of employed people will grow and reach 570,500 people by 2028.

The number of unemployed is expected to decrease from 4,300 in 2024 to 3,800 by 2028.

The document notes that the growth of the urban population entails a burden on the capital’s infrastructure and requires the creation of favorable conditions to ensure a comfortable life for the population. This determines the need for additional budget funding for education, healthcare, social support and the creation of additional conditions for the life of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/329905/
views: 297
Print
Related
Senior citizens make up 5.7 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan on brink of aging: Able-bodied population declining
Kyrgyzstan’s population increases by 108,709 people
Bishkek should be comfortable and livable — Cabinet Chairman
Japarov instructs Labor Ministry to come up with measures to increase population
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
Population of Kyrgyzstan reaches 7,254 million people
President instructs to remove billboards in Bishkek
Japanese company to prepare analysis of Bishkek's perspective development
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Bishkek City Day
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Wednesday
18:44
Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects jointly with EDB Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects join...
18:36
Sadyr Japarov in Budapest: Railway from China and Kambarata HPP-1
17:57
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
17:39
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
16:55
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles