Almost 1.5 million people to live in Bishkek by 2028

The permanent population of Bishkek will reach 1,433,602 people by 2028. The draft program of social and economic development of the city for 2026-2028, submitted for public discussion, says.

As of January 1, 2025, at least 1,321,900 people live in Bishkek. The economically active population of the city makes up about 47 percent.

The sharp population growth from 2023 to 2024 (by 156,400 people, or 13.4 percent) is explained by the annexation of new territories to the capital as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

According to the program, the number of employed people will grow and reach 570,500 people by 2028.

The number of unemployed is expected to decrease from 4,300 in 2024 to 3,800 by 2028.

The document notes that the growth of the urban population entails a burden on the capital’s infrastructure and requires the creation of favorable conditions to ensure a comfortable life for the population. This determines the need for additional budget funding for education, healthcare, social support and the creation of additional conditions for the life of the population.