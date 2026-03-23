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Online payment of state fees approved in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing amendments to the Code on Non-Tax Revenues. The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on February 26, 2026.

Under the new provisions, state fees can now be paid not only in cash through banks and financial institutions, but also via remote service systems, including online platforms and mobile services.

The law specifies that payments may be processed through legal entities operating under the supervision of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, and all transactions must be carried out exclusively in the national currency.

It also establishes a mandatory requirement that payers must receive an official receipt or another document confirming the payment.

The law will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/367015/
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