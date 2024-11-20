15:20
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees

The Road Fund under the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan will have new sources of income. The Parliament approved the corresponding bill in the second and third readings at once.

These fees will be charged from each liter of fuel and lubricants in retail sales at gas stations using an automated system for accounting and storing petroleum products. They will be paid by vehicle owners. The procedure for collecting the fee should be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The practice of countries, where the principle «who drives more — pays more» is in force, is applied here, and everyone enjoys high-quality roads,» the background statement to the bill says.

The authors of the bill also write that to put all the country’s roads in order, the budget of the Road Fund should be 10 billion soms. And in 2023 it reached only 4.5 billion soms. At the end of 2025, revenues of 5 billion soms are expected, and if the bill under consideration comes into force, the budget of the fund will increase to 7 billion soms.

Now the Road Fund is replenished with 50 percent of excise duties on fuel and lubricants, fees and fines related to roads and transportation (registration, pass, weighing, passage on artificial structures), money allocated from the national budget.

The Ministry of Transport also intends to introduce two types of recycling fees:

  • Fees for the recycling of old car tires;
  • Recycling of worn-out vehicle components and used oils.

These types of fees will be paid by manufacturers and importers. The payment procedure will also be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.
link: https://24.kg/english/311703/
views: 53
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan announces tender for system of toll collection from trucks and buses
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan to buy three concrete plants this year
Transport Ministry to purchase 453 units of equipment in 2024
Transport Ministry lays 684 kilometers of asphalt in 2024
Transport Ministry carries out reconstruction of infrastructure at airports
Recycling fee law comes into force in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan voices concerns
Commercial banks are recommended to reduce fees for their services
Tolls for travel through tunnels on Bishkek - Osh road changed
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fee for road maintenance from each liter of fuel
22.2 billion soms allocated from budget to Transport Ministry in 2022
Popular
COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 COP29: Kyrgyzstan invites to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0 Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow
20 November, Wednesday
15:18
Frost expected in Bishkek at night: Weather forecast for November 21-24 Frost expected in Bishkek at night: Weather forecast fo...
15:08
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees
14:40
Domestic cars purchased for tire recycling plant
14:27
Woman beaten to death in Bishkek, suspect detained
14:06
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 15 years in prison for car accident in Khabarovsk