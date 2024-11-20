Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees

The Road Fund under the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan will have new sources of income. The Parliament approved the corresponding bill in the second and third readings at once.

These fees will be charged from each liter of fuel and lubricants in retail sales at gas stations using an automated system for accounting and storing petroleum products. They will be paid by vehicle owners. The procedure for collecting the fee should be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The practice of countries, where the principle «who drives more — pays more» is in force, is applied here, and everyone enjoys high-quality roads,» the background statement to the bill says.

The authors of the bill also write that to put all the country’s roads in order, the budget of the Road Fund should be 10 billion soms. And in 2023 it reached only 4.5 billion soms. At the end of 2025, revenues of 5 billion soms are expected, and if the bill under consideration comes into force, the budget of the fund will increase to 7 billion soms.

Now the Road Fund is replenished with 50 percent of excise duties on fuel and lubricants, fees and fines related to roads and transportation (registration, pass, weighing, passage on artificial structures), money allocated from the national budget.

The Ministry of Transport also intends to introduce two types of recycling fees:

Fees for the recycling of old car tires;

Recycling of worn-out vehicle components and used oils.

These types of fees will be paid by manufacturers and importers. The payment procedure will also be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.