18:35
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan launches online system for payment of state fees

A presentation of the pilot launch of Online Payment of State Fees system took place in Bishkek. The press service of the Supreme Court reported.

The new digital service allows citizens to pay state fees at any convenient time without need to visit a court or bank in person. Payments can now be made via mobile applications, streamlining the process for users.

The service was developed by Adilet Sot Information Technology Institution under the Judicial Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, state and commercial banks.

Currently, the system is integrated with Eldik mobile app, with other banks such as MBank, Bakai Bank, and more set to join soon.

An online calculator for state fees has also been made available on the official website of the Supreme Court. This tool allows users to independently calculate the amount payable based on the type of application being submitted.

State fee is a mandatory fee collected for filing court applications, receiving legal documents, or carrying out other legally significant actions. Both individuals and legal entities may be required to pay these fees.
link: https://24.kg/english/327084/
views: 211
Print
Related
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR
National Bank proposes to introduce fee for exchange of old-design dollars
Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees
Kyrgyzstan announces tender for system of toll collection from trucks and buses
Recycling fee law comes into force in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan voices concerns
Commercial banks are recommended to reduce fees for their services
Tolls for travel through tunnels on Bishkek - Osh road changed
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fee for road maintenance from each liter of fuel
Kyrgyzstan cuts fees for consular services
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025 Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
23 April, Wednesday
17:54
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
17:05
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
16:59
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
16:50
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
15:31
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27