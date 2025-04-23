Kyrgyzstan launches online system for payment of state fees

A presentation of the pilot launch of Online Payment of State Fees system took place in Bishkek. The press service of the Supreme Court reported.

The new digital service allows citizens to pay state fees at any convenient time without need to visit a court or bank in person. Payments can now be made via mobile applications, streamlining the process for users.

The service was developed by Adilet Sot Information Technology Institution under the Judicial Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, state and commercial banks.

Currently, the system is integrated with Eldik mobile app, with other banks such as MBank, Bakai Bank, and more set to join soon.

An online calculator for state fees has also been made available on the official website of the Supreme Court. This tool allows users to independently calculate the amount payable based on the type of application being submitted.

State fee is a mandatory fee collected for filing court applications, receiving legal documents, or carrying out other legally significant actions. Both individuals and legal entities may be required to pay these fees.