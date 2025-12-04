National Bank bans fees for domestic transfers in national currency

The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has temporarily banned fees for money transfers. The decree will take effect on January 1, 2026, and will remain in effect until December 31, 2026.

According to the decree, commercial banks and payment institutions are prohibited from charging fees:

from individuals for transfers in national currency within the country, if they are made through mobile apps and online banking;

from recipients of international money transfers within Kyrgyzstan, if they are issued without opening an account.

The National Bank clarified that previously existing fee regulations apply only to the extent that they do not conflict with the new decree. The decree also revokes the decree of October 23, 2024 «On measures to improve the accessibility of banking services.»

The National Bank introduced a similar measure in 2024: at that time, the central bank temporarily banned fees for transfers between banks within the country via mobile apps and online banking. This ban was supposed to remain in effect until January 1, 2026.