Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications

Fees for money transfers, if they are made via mobile bank applications, payment systems or online banking, are canceled in Kyrgyzstan from November 25, 2024. The National Bank reported.

This rule will be in effect until December 31, 2025 and applies to transfers within the country in soms. The cancellation of the fees applies to all transfers between individuals, including transfers to bank cards of international systems. However, fees will be charged for transfers made via payment terminals.

In August, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan proposed to cancel the fees. Later, the central bank explained in which cases they will be charged.
link: https://24.kg/english/312176/
views: 60
