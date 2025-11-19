12:54
State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan increases its service fees

The State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography of Kyrgyzstan has reviewed and increased its service fees.

The agency reported that fees have been increased by approximately 23 percent.

The increase is due to rising inflation and increased operating costs. Another reason cited is the modernization of its branches and the introduction of digital services, including electronic real estate registration, a centralized archive, updated equipment, GPS receivers, and drones.

The fee increase will strengthen staffing, improve efficiency, and ensure the stable provision of services, the press service reported.
