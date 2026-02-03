11:32
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

List of organizations receiving membership fees from Kyrgyzstan revised

The list of international organizations to which Kyrgyzstan pays membership fees has been revised. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document introduces changes to the list of international organizations and integration associations for which the republic paid membership and equity contributions last year. The revised list was adopted to regulate the financing of the country’s international obligations.

The total amount of planned payments stands at 2,747.4 billion soms.

In 2025, the following payments were made:

  • Turkic Investment Fund — 1,575 billion soms;
  • International Bank for Reconstruction and Development — 321.2 million soms;
  • Eurasian Economic Union — 275.2 million soms;
  • Eurasian Reinsurance Company — 124.7 million soms;
  • Collective Security Treaty Organization — 58.9 million soms;
  • SCO Secretariat — 37.5 million soms;
  • UN Office of Counter-Terrorism — 36.2 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/360337/
views: 153
Print
Related
National Bank bans fees for domestic transfers in national currency
State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan increases its service fees
Individuals, children with disabilities, their parents exempted from state fees
Kyrgyzstan launches online system for payment of state fees
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR
National Bank proposes to introduce fee for exchange of old-design dollars
Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications
Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan introduces new types of fees
Kyrgyzstan announces tender for system of toll collection from trucks and buses
Recycling fee law comes into force in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan voices concerns
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
11:20
Sadyr Japarov transfers vehicle inspection to Presidential Affairs Department Sadyr Japarov transfers vehicle inspection to Presiden...
11:01
Group supplying phone scammers with accounts, SIM cards detained in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Three four-year-old children drown in Sokuluk district
10:43
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
10:12
List of organizations receiving membership fees from Kyrgyzstan revised