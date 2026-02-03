List of organizations receiving membership fees from Kyrgyzstan revised

The list of international organizations to which Kyrgyzstan pays membership fees has been revised. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document introduces changes to the list of international organizations and integration associations for which the republic paid membership and equity contributions last year. The revised list was adopted to regulate the financing of the country’s international obligations.

The total amount of planned payments stands at 2,747.4 billion soms.

In 2025, the following payments were made: