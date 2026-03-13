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Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume in January 2026 amounted to $1,052.9 billion. According to the National Statistical Committee, this figure increased by 2 percent compared to January 2025.

Sharp drop in exports

As in the previous year, January 2026 saw a significant decline in exports of 20.3 percent, totaling only $126.8 million.

Imports increased by 6.1 percent, reaching $926.1 million.

Kyrgyzstan remains highly dependent on imports: foreign trade accounts for 88 percent of its total trade turnover.

  • The National Statistical Committee always reports Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover results with a one-month delay.

Factors causing export decline

Since the beginning of 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has reintroduced bans on the export of various goods from the country. These include scrap metal, waste paper, and livestock. Furthermore, following changes to regulations in Russia, Kyrgyz exporters, including garment manufacturers, experienced problems supplying products to the Russian Federation. In February, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities announced that some of the problems in this area had been resolved.

Trade with EAEU countries

The situation with trade with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union is better. Trade turnover with EAEU countries in January 2026 amounted to $396.8 million, an 11.3 percent increase compared to January 2024. However, an imbalance is still evident:

  • exports to union countries decreased by 15.7 percent (totaling $1,152 billion);
  • import revenues increased by 17.8 percent ($4,772.1 billion).

Of the republic’s total trade turnover, mutual trade with EAEU countries accounted for 37.7 percent, exports — for 45.4 percent and imports for 36.6 percent.

Russia accounted for the largest share of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade within the Eurasian Economic Union (68.6 percent), followed by Kazakhstan (29 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/365938/
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