11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.12
English

Retail turnover in Central Asian countries to exceed $100 bln for the first time

In 2025, the combined retail turnover of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will exceed $100 billion for the first time, according to a forecast by INFOLine.

The growth is driven by expanding domestic demand, population increases and the rapid development of retail infrastructure in the region’s major cities.

This year, retail turnover dynamics across the region remain significantly above the global average. For example, in Uzbekistan retail trade turnover reached about $27.5 billion in January—September 2025, an increase of 11 percent in comparable prices year-on-year. In Kazakhstan, retail turnover amounted to approximately $38 billion, up 7.1 percent from last year.

Analysts note that Kyrgyzstan may show a 10–12 percent increase due to better logistics and rising household incomes. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also demonstrating stable consumer market expansion amid population growth and improved access to retail services.

Major retail chains continue to strengthen their presence in the region, expanding into urban agglomerations and major city centers.

INFOLine report states that in the coming years e-commerce in Central Asia will grow by 30–50 percent annually, allowing brands to reach wider geographies and enter new market segments without significant investment in physical retail networks.

Central Asia is entering a phase of expanded consumer growth, where the key success factor for businesses is the ability to combine operational efficiency, technological solutions and sensitivity to local consumer preferences, experts conclude.
link: https://24.kg/english/352282/
views: 150
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $11.3 bln in 2025
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Central Asian countries agree on mutual recognition of higher education diplomas
Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing
Consultative meeting of Presidents of CA countries: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites Presidents of Central Asian countries to World Nomad Games
Three Central Asian countries officially determine border junction point
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Ilham Aliyev to join Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders in Tashkent
Popular
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index
26 November, Wednesday
10:58
Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian Drama Theatre Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian D...
10:43
Head of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department resigns
10:40
Teenager dies after falling from horse in Nookat
10:24
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
10:15
Natural Resources Ministry officials inspect wastewater treatment facilities