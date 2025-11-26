Retail turnover in Central Asian countries to exceed $100 bln for the first time

In 2025, the combined retail turnover of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will exceed $100 billion for the first time, according to a forecast by INFOLine.

The growth is driven by expanding domestic demand, population increases and the rapid development of retail infrastructure in the region’s major cities.

This year, retail turnover dynamics across the region remain significantly above the global average. For example, in Uzbekistan retail trade turnover reached about $27.5 billion in January—September 2025, an increase of 11 percent in comparable prices year-on-year. In Kazakhstan, retail turnover amounted to approximately $38 billion, up 7.1 percent from last year.

Analysts note that Kyrgyzstan may show a 10–12 percent increase due to better logistics and rising household incomes. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also demonstrating stable consumer market expansion amid population growth and improved access to retail services.

Major retail chains continue to strengthen their presence in the region, expanding into urban agglomerations and major city centers.

INFOLine report states that in the coming years e-commerce in Central Asia will grow by 30–50 percent annually, allowing brands to reach wider geographies and enter new market segments without significant investment in physical retail networks.

Central Asia is entering a phase of expanded consumer growth, where the key success factor for businesses is the ability to combine operational efficiency, technological solutions and sensitivity to local consumer preferences, experts conclude.