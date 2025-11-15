Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade in January-September 2025 amounted to $11,269.8 billion, a decrease of 8.3 percent compared to January-September 2024 ($12.1 billion). For the period from January to August, the decline was 10.1 percent. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the decline in foreign trade is due to a decrease in both exports by 25.66 percent ($2,134.2 billion) and imports by 3 percent ($9,135.6 billion).

Kyrgyzstan remains import-dependent. Foreign trade accounts for 82.4 percent of the country’s total trade turnover.

It should be noted that the Cabinet of Ministers repeatedly imposed bans on the export of various goods from Kyrgyzstan in 2025, including scrap metal and livestock. In addition, bans were imposed on the import of certain goods into the republic. This naturally affected the volume of foreign trade, especially exports.

What caused the decline in exports

According to the National Statistical Committee, the decline in exports was due to a decrease in supplies of:

live animals — 8.2 times;

footwear — 4.3 times;

copper waste and scrap — 2.8 times;

ferrous metals — 1.6 times;

gold — by 27.9 percent;

textile clothing — by 26.2 percent;

equipment and mechanical devices — by 21.3 percent;

control and measuring instruments and devices — by 16.9 percent;

vegetables and root crops — by 15.2 percent;

ground transport vehicles and their parts — by 10.3 percent;

At the same time, there was an increase in exports of:

precious metal ore and concentrates — 1.7 times;

coal — by 18.4 percent;

plastics and plastic products — by 16.3 percent;

lignite (brown coal) — by 13.8 percent;

fruits and nuts — by 7.9 percent;

ceramics — by 7.7 percent;

knitted clothing — by 2.7 percent.

What influenced the decline in imports

The decline in import receipts compared to January-September 2024 is mainly due to a decrease in the volume of supplies of:

knitted fabrics — 1.9 times;

equipment and mechanical devices —1.6 times;

clothing and clothing accessories — 1.5 times;

ground transport vehicles and their parts — by 23.4 percent;

meat and meat by-products — by 10.6 percent;

cereals — by 6 percent.

At the same time, an increase in import deliveries was also registered:

vegetables and root crops — 1.8 times;

ferrous metal products — 1.8 times;

ferrous metals — 1.6 times;

footwear and footwear parts — by 47.8 percent;

rubber and rubber products — by 41 percent;

wood and wood products — by 40.7 percent;

control and measuring instruments and devices — by 39.2 percent;

electrical machinery and equipment — ​​by 36.1 percent;

water, including mineral and carbonated water with sugar — by 35.5 percent;

tobacco products — by 35 percent;

plastics and plastic products — by 34.3 percent;

chemical threads and fibers — by 32.9 percent;

natural and liquefied gas — by 26.6 percent;

various food products — by 23.5 percent.

Trade with EAEU countries

The situation for Kyrgyzstan in this area is also far from optimistic. Compared to January—September 2024, trade volume decreased by 5.3 percent. Over the nine-month period, Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EAEU member states amounted to $3,845.8 billion.

Exports remain a major problem: they fell by 39.2 percent compared to 2024, totaling only $827.7 million. Imports, on the other hand, increased by 11.8 percent, reaching $3,018.1 billion.

Among EAEU countries, the largest share of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade was with Russia (65.8 percent) and Kazakhstan (31.8 percent).