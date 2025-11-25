14:54
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $11.3 bln in 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.3 billion in January—September 2025, marking an 8.3 percent decline. Data from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) say.

The analysis shows that the value of exports decreased by 25.7 percent, while imports fell by 3 percent.

A decline in spending on supplies from China was recorded — down 15.4 percent, primarily due to reduced imports of machinery and equipment.

The value of exports to Russia dropped 2.1 times, mainly due to falling revenues from machinery and equipment deliveries.

The EDB expects the downward trend in foreign trade turnover to continue due to changes in the Eurasian Economic Union’s vehicle import regulations.
