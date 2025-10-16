Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume for January—August 2025 totaled $9,848.1 billion, a 10.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Earlier, for the period from January to July, the decline was 6.4 percent, indicating a worsening trend. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The decline in foreign trade is attributed to a 23.7 percent drop in exports, amounting to $1,730.1 billion, and a 5.2 percent decrease in imports, totaling $8,118 billion.

Kyrgyzstan remains highly import-dependent, with 82.4 percent of its total trade turnover accounted for by imported goods.

It should be noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has repeatedly imposed bans on the export of various goods from Kyrgyzstan this year, including scrap metal and livestock. Furthermore, bans have been imposed on the import of certain goods. This naturally impacted the volume of foreign trade, especially exports.

Trade with EAEU countries

The situation for Kyrgyzstan is also not the most rosy. Compared to the same period in 2024, trade turnover fell by 3.3 percent, reaching $3,349 billion in January—July 2025.

Exports posed a major problem: compared to 2024, they decreased by 35.7 percent — $674.6 million, while import revenues, on the contrary, increased by 10.8 percent — $2,674.4 billion.

Among EAEU partners, Russia accounted for 65.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade, followed by Kazakhstan with 32.1 percent.

Overall, trade with EAEU member states represented 34 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade turnover, 39 percent of exports, and 32.9 percent of imports.