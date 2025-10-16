16:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.72
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume for January—August 2025 totaled $9,848.1 billion, a 10.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Earlier, for the period from January to July, the decline was 6.4 percent, indicating a worsening trend. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The decline in foreign trade is attributed to a 23.7 percent drop in exports, amounting to $1,730.1 billion, and a 5.2 percent decrease in imports, totaling $8,118 billion.

Kyrgyzstan remains highly import-dependent, with 82.4 percent of its total trade turnover accounted for by imported goods.

It should be noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has repeatedly imposed bans on the export of various goods from Kyrgyzstan this year, including scrap metal and livestock. Furthermore, bans have been imposed on the import of certain goods. This naturally impacted the volume of foreign trade, especially exports.

Trade with EAEU countries

The situation for Kyrgyzstan is also not the most rosy. Compared to the same period in 2024, trade turnover fell by 3.3 percent, reaching $3,349 billion in January—July 2025.

Exports posed a major problem: compared to 2024, they decreased by 35.7 percent — $674.6 million, while import revenues, on the contrary, increased by 10.8 percent — $2,674.4 billion.

Among EAEU partners, Russia accounted for 65.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s mutual trade, followed by Kazakhstan with 32.1 percent.

Overall, trade with EAEU member states represented 34 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade turnover, 39 percent of exports, and 32.9 percent of imports.
link: https://24.kg/english/347426/
views: 91
Print
Related
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Service sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s economy — National Bank
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
16 October, Thursday
15:51
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exp...
15:35
COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany
15:16
Mayor of Manas admits: City not ready to become Kyrgyzstan’s new capital
15:10
Illegal alcohol production facility discovered in Bishkek
15:00
President meets with SС Secretaries of Central Asian states, Advisor of India