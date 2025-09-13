Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover to reach $21.9 billion by 2030 — Ministry

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover is expected to reach $21.9 billion by 2030. The Ministry of Finance’s report on the main directions of the country’s fiscal policy says.

Experts estimate that net exports as a share of GDP will improve from —26.5 percent to —23.2 percent.

The ministry forecasts that foreign trade turnover will grow by an average of 6.2 percent annually to reach $21.9 billion by 2030.

Key elements of external economic policy include expanding export capacity, diversifying supply structures, improving product quality, and broadening the geography of export destinations. To achieve this, Kyrgyzstan plans to actively develop digital platforms and e-commerce tools.

Attention will also be paid to the development of logistics and transport infrastructure, which should support the growth of export potential.

The priority is the development of the Chinese market. This is a strategic direction, the Ministry of Finance believes.

And within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, work will continue on an agreement on electronic commerce, which will create uniform rules and protect the rights of all participants.