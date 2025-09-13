17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover to reach $21.9 billion by 2030 — Ministry

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover is expected to reach $21.9 billion by 2030. The Ministry of Finance’s report on the main directions of the country’s fiscal policy says.

Experts estimate that net exports as a share of GDP will improve from —26.5 percent to —23.2 percent.

The ministry forecasts that foreign trade turnover will grow by an average of 6.2 percent annually to reach $21.9 billion by 2030.

Key elements of external economic policy include expanding export capacity, diversifying supply structures, improving product quality, and broadening the geography of export destinations. To achieve this, Kyrgyzstan plans to actively develop digital platforms and e-commerce tools.

Attention will also be paid to the development of logistics and transport infrastructure, which should support the growth of export potential.

The priority is the development of the Chinese market. This is a strategic direction, the Ministry of Finance believes.

And within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, work will continue on an agreement on electronic commerce, which will create uniform rules and protect the rights of all participants.
link: https://24.kg/english/343425/
views: 87
Print
Related
Mutual trade between China and Central Asian countries increases 2.8 times
Foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan with CIS countries amounts to $6 billion
Cabinet of Ministers forecasts growth of trade turnover to $20.1 billion in 2027
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounts to $16 billion in 2024
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $846.4 million
Trade between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 27 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's trade with OTS countries increased by 62 percent from 2019 to 2023
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reaches $3,613.1 billion
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increased by 5 percent - Volvach
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases 1.5 times
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
13 September, Saturday
17:03
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bis...
16:58
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover to reach $21.9 billion by 2030 — Ministry
15:04
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
14:57
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
14:53
Modern stadium to be built in Nookat