Trade and auto repair turnover in Kyrgyzstan rises to 1.2 billion soms

The turnover of trade and the repair of cars and motorcycles has grown to 1.2 billion soms. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

The report, covering the first eight months of the current year, notes a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Within the structure of retail trade, including food service enterprises, food products accounted for 52.5 percent, while non-food items made up 47.5 percent.

In August, sales of food products rose 1.3 times, while sales of non-food items grew by 6.4 percent.

The volume of services provided by hotels and restaurants increased by 25 percent.