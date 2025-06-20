20:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a new procedure for issuing electronic permits and documents for foreign economic activity based on «Single Window» principle. This will allow entrepreneurs to obtain the necessary permits in one place faster and more conveniently without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.

For this purpose, «Single Window» state center has been created and is being modernized, which will unite all authorized bodies and simplify interaction with them.

Previously existing regulations governing the issuance of permits and expert opinions for foreign trade are no longer in effect.

Control over the implementation of the new procedure has been assigned to the department for control over the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document will come into force on July 5, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/333586/
views: 130
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover grows by 4.7 percent in 2024
President of Kyrgyzstan announces growth in foreign trade
Even greater growth of economies of EEU countries expected in 2017
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
20:23
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting wit...
20:09
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
19:56
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
19:38
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
19:30
Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions