Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a new procedure for issuing electronic permits and documents for foreign economic activity based on «Single Window» principle. This will allow entrepreneurs to obtain the necessary permits in one place faster and more conveniently without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.

For this purpose, «Single Window» state center has been created and is being modernized, which will unite all authorized bodies and simplify interaction with them.

Previously existing regulations governing the issuance of permits and expert opinions for foreign trade are no longer in effect.

Control over the implementation of the new procedure has been assigned to the department for control over the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document will come into force on July 5, 2025.