KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale embezzlement

The management of KTRK (Kyrgyz National Television and Radio Corporation) and several other employees of the state channel are suspected of embezzlement of a large sum of money. Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, certain KTRK employees were tasked with securing sponsorship funds for broadcasting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The funds were obtained from both state-owned enterprises and private companies, but the amount received allegedly exceeded the required budget.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) is currently conducting an investigation. Negotiations are allegedly underway regarding a possible closure of the criminal case.