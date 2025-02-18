16:14
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale embezzlement

The management of KTRK (Kyrgyz National Television and Radio Corporation) and several other employees of the state channel are suspected of embezzlement of a large sum of money. Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, certain KTRK employees were tasked with securing sponsorship funds for broadcasting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The funds were obtained from both state-owned enterprises and private companies, but the amount received allegedly exceeded the required budget.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) is currently conducting an investigation. Negotiations are allegedly underway regarding a possible closure of the criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/320325/
views: 40
Print
Related
Officials appropriate property worth 6.7 million soms at former Gansi center
Head of Kyrgyz Pochtasy office detained for embezzlement of pensioners' money
Director of kindergarten appropriates salary of employee in Batken
Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants
Tax officers of Bazar-Korgon embezzle money collected from vendors
Employees of Kyrgyzavtozhol embezzle money for construction of road
189 million soms appropriated during construction of Osh – Batken – Isfana road
Embezzlement of 2 million soms revealed in military unit of Defense Ministry
Transport Ministry employee detained in Tash-Kumyr for sale of bitumen
Deputy Mayor Azat Uzakov detained in Bishkek
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
16:06
KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale embezzlement KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale e...
15:52
Area of irrigated land in Central Asia increased fivefold
15:38
Water in Central Asia among cheapest in world
15:15
Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased
14:55
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov suspends hunger strike