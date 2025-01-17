Officials appropriate property worth 6.7 million soms at former Gansi center

Officials appropriated inventory items worth 6.7 million soms from the former Gansi transit center. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Defense checked the Bishkek base of the barrack services and revealed the fact of illegal appropriation of inventory items worth 6,700,600 soms at the former Gansi transit center.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 337 «Abuse of office» and 210 «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative measures are being carried out to compensate for the damage caused and identify people involved in the crime.