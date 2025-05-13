Over $106,000 embezzled by sales manager at Aynekstan Okna over 3 years

Law enforcement officers detained a former sales manager of Aynekstan Okna LLC on charges of large-scale embezzlement. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported to 24.kg news agency.
Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property committed on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. 28-year-old Sh.E., who previously held the position of sales manager at the company, was detained on May 6 and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.