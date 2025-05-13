15:55
Over $106,000 embezzled by sales manager at Aynekstan Okna over 3 years

Law enforcement officers detained a former sales manager of Aynekstan Okna LLC on charges of large-scale embezzlement. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the investigation, from 2021 to 2024, the sales manager Sh.E., abusing his official position, organized a scheme for the systematic misappropriation of the company’s money by entering false data into the accounting system and receiving payments from clients bypassing the cash register. Thus, Sh.E. caused damage to the company in the amount of more than $106,000.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property committed on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. 28-year-old Sh.E., who previously held the position of sales manager at the company, was detained on May 6 and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
