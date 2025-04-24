16:36
Security services detain management of Bazar-Korgon Vodokanal for embezzlement

Security services detained three officials of a municipal enterprise for embezzlement in Jalal-Abad region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Security officers in Jalal-Abad region have uncovered a corruption scheme in the form of embezzlement of money by officials of Bazar-Korgon Vodokanal municipal enterprise received from consumers.

«It was found out that the director of the enterprise A.K.E., chief engineer S.Sh.Z. and technical specialist Zh.A.Z., under the pretext of the need for repair work and replacement of allegedly damaged water pipes in the city, illegally collected money from inspectors, which they then embezzled. At the same time, in order to conceal these facts, the money was fictitiously written off by officials of the enterprise,» the statement says.

Three officials were detained on April 21 and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An audit of the financial and economic activities of Bazar-Korgon Vodokanal has been scheduled to determine the size of damage caused to the state.
