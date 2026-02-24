Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalytic converters and precious metal waste

The Cabinet of Ministers imposed a temporary ban on the export of used catalytic converters and waste containing precious metals from Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was adopted to prevent the illegal export of valuable materials and preserve strategic raw materials within the country.

According to the document, the export of the following is prohibited for six months:

used catalytic converters;

slag, ash, and other waste containing metals suitable only for further processing;

palladium, rhodium, and platinum residues obtained during catalytic converters processing;

exhaust system components (mufflers and pipes) if they contain catalytic converters.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the WTO, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the CIS Executive Committee of the ban within three days.

A previous resolution on a similar ban, adopted on September 8, 2025, has been declared invalid.

The resolution will come into force in seven days.