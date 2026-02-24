12:27
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalytic converters and precious metal waste

The Cabinet of Ministers imposed a temporary ban on the export of used catalytic converters and waste containing precious metals from Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was adopted to prevent the illegal export of valuable materials and preserve strategic raw materials within the country.

According to the document, the export of the following is prohibited for six months:

  • used catalytic converters;
  • slag, ash, and other waste containing metals suitable only for further processing;
  • palladium, rhodium, and platinum residues obtained during catalytic converters processing;
  • exhaust system components (mufflers and pipes) if they contain catalytic converters.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the WTO, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the CIS Executive Committee of the ban within three days.

A previous resolution on a similar ban, adopted on September 8, 2025, has been declared invalid.

The resolution will come into force in seven days.
link: https://24.kg/english/363309/
views: 79
Print
Related
Cabinet imposes 6-month ban on export of scrap metal and steel ingots
Ministry of Culture proposes revisiting TikTok ban in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend six-month ban on livestock exports
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of waste paper
Extension of ban on export of ferrous metal scrap from Kyrgyzstan proposed
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of electronic cigarettes
More than 57,000 Kyrgyzstanis impose self-ban on obtaining loans
More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans
Self-ban on loans option to be available in Tunduk app in Kyrgyzstan
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
12:18
Chinese corporation to reconstruct Lebedinovskaya HPP Chinese corporation to reconstruct Lebedinovskaya HPP
12:06
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalytic converters and precious metal waste
11:48
Kyrgyzstan introduces banking support for large procurement by state enterprises
11:26
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new mandatory livestock marking
11:20
Energy Ministry introduces ban on hazardous autonomous power sources