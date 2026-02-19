15:19
USD 87.45
EUR 103.46
RUB 1.14
English

Ministry of Culture proposes revisiting TikTok ban in Kyrgyzstan

At a board meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Deputy Minister Marat Tagaev stated that the decision to block the social media platform TikTok in Kyrgyzstan should be reconsidered.

According to him, the Center for Monitoring and Research of the Information Environment has been dissolved, and there is currently no authority in the country that systematically interacts with information platforms and social media.

The official noted that despite the existing ban, citizens — including young people — continue to use TikTok via VPN services.

We ask to consider our ministry’s proposal to lift the blocking of TikTok.

Marat Tagaev

He emphasized that restricting access to the platform has negatively affected young audiences, representatives of the creative industries, and small businesses that use TikTok as a tool for promotion and income generation.

TikTok was officially blocked in the republic in April 2024 after the Communications Regulation and Supervision Service issued instructions to telecom operators based on a letter from the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/362747/
views: 116
Print
Related
Пересмотреть блокировку TikTok в Кыргызстане предложило Министерство культуры
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend six-month ban on livestock exports
В США TikTok, YouTube и Meta будут судить за причинение вреда психике детей
TikTok и Дональд Трамп объявили о завершении сделки
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of waste paper
Extension of ban on export of ferrous metal scrap from Kyrgyzstan proposed
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of electronic cigarettes
TikTok избежал блокировки в США: контроль над ним у международных инвесторов
More than 57,000 Kyrgyzstanis impose self-ban on obtaining loans
More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
19 February, Thursday
15:04
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school...
14:44
Ministry of Culture proposes revisiting TikTok ban in Kyrgyzstan
14:36
New Head of SCNS Department introduced in Osh region
14:26
Daniyar Amangeldiev: Kyrgyzstan's GDP approaches 2 trillion soms
14:18
Bishkek FEZ entities to be relocated to new territory