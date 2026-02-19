Ministry of Culture proposes revisiting TikTok ban in Kyrgyzstan

At a board meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Deputy Minister Marat Tagaev stated that the decision to block the social media platform TikTok in Kyrgyzstan should be reconsidered.

According to him, the Center for Monitoring and Research of the Information Environment has been dissolved, and there is currently no authority in the country that systematically interacts with information platforms and social media.

The official noted that despite the existing ban, citizens — including young people — continue to use TikTok via VPN services.

We ask to consider our ministry’s proposal to lift the blocking of TikTok. Marat Tagaev

He emphasized that restricting access to the platform has negatively affected young audiences, representatives of the creative industries, and small businesses that use TikTok as a tool for promotion and income generation.

TikTok was officially blocked in the republic in April 2024 after the Communications Regulation and Supervision Service issued instructions to telecom operators based on a letter from the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.