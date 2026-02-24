12:26
Cabinet imposes 6-month ban on export of scrap metal and steel ingots

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the export of ferrous scrap metal and metal ingots for remelting. The decision was made in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 375 of November 14, 2022.

According to the document, the export of scrap metal and charge ingots is prohibited for a period of six months. The restriction will take effect three days after the official publication of the decree.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this measure is necessary to protect domestic processing plants and stabilize the raw materials market.

The restriction is consistent with the provisions of the EAEU agreement and is aimed at preventing the uncontrolled export of strategic raw materials from the country.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce will notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the ban within three days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also send a similar notification to the CIS Executive Committee.

The State Customs Service and Border Service have been instructed to strengthen control and prevent any attempts to illegally export scrap metal outside Kyrgyzstan.

Resolution No. 554 of September 3, 2025, which regulated the previous temporary ban, has been repealed.
