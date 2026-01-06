Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality

Bishkek has once again been listed among the five most polluted major cities in the world based on the current Air Quality Index (AQI), according to international air quality monitoring data.

In the ranking, the capital of Kyrgyzstan placed fourth with an AQI of 236, which falls into the category «very unhealthy.»

The current top five cities with the most polluted air are:

Cairo (Egypt) — AQI 369

Delhi (India) — AQI 256

Lahore (Pakistan) — AQI 254

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) — AQI 236

Dhaka (Bangladesh) — AQI 213

Experts note that such high levels of air pollution can pose serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

City residents are advised, where possible, to limit time spent outdoors and to use protective masks.