19:33
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality

Bishkek has once again been listed among the five most polluted major cities in the world based on the current Air Quality Index (AQI), according to international air quality monitoring data.

In the ranking, the capital of Kyrgyzstan placed fourth with an AQI of 236, which falls into the category «very unhealthy.»

The current top five cities with the most polluted air are:

  • Cairo (Egypt) — AQI 369
  • Delhi (India) — AQI 256
  • Lahore (Pakistan) — AQI 254
  • Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) — AQI 236
  • Dhaka (Bangladesh) — AQI 213

Experts note that such high levels of air pollution can pose serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

City residents are advised, where possible, to limit time spent outdoors and to use protective masks.
link: https://24.kg/english/357150/
views: 164
Print
Related
Old vehicle fleet worsens smog in Kyrgyzstan: Officials outline measures
Air pollution in Bishkek: Capital ranks second on December 23
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
Air Pollution Research Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek again tops list of cities with most polluted air
Smog covers central part of Bishkek and northern residential areas
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
Over 1,300 eco-friendly buses, 120 electric buses arrive in Bishkek since 2022
EDB to help address traffic congestion and air quality issues in Bishkek
Mobile air quality monitoring stations to be installed in Bishkek
Popular
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
6 January, Tuesday
17:57
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted...
17:48
FIDE ranks strongest Chess Federations: Where Kyrgyzstan stands
17:15
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
17:10
Nearly half of officially registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan are women
17:03
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone