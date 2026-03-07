Travel agency director detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud

The director of a travel agency suspected of fraud has been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s Main Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the department, on March 2, 2026, citizen O.N. filed a written complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district. She requested action against M.K., director of MIRELLE & COMPANY LLC.

According to the complainant, the director of the travel agency received funds for organizing a tour but failed to fulfill her obligations.

A criminal case was opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the pre-investigation check, it was established that citizen M.K., having abused her trust, seized funds in the amount of 307,500 soms, causing significant financial damage to the complainant. The woman has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Further investigative measures are currently underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, as well as identify any other possible victims.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek asks: If you were also harmed by the actions of this woman or have any information regarding this incident, please call 0998834897, 0500096095, or 102.