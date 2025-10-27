Capsule laid at irrigation facility in Kara-Suu district

A capsule-laying ceremony took place at the main water intake structure of Otuz-Adyr main canal in Kara-Suu district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region, the event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Presidential Envoy Iliyaz Tashbaev, and local residents.

The ceremony marked the official start of modernization of Kurshab-Sai irrigation system. The project aims to develop agriculture in the region and ensure farmers have stable access to irrigation water.

A total of 1.788 billion soms has been allocated for the upgrade. The works will cover seven rural districts (aiyl aimaks) and one town in Kara-Suu district. Out of the system’s total canal length of 52.4 kilometers, 42.4 kilometers will be fully reconstructed.

Once completed, the project will provide permanent water supply to over 13,000 hectares of farmland, boosting crop yields and easing the workload of local farmers.

The project is being implemented under Climate Resilient Water Services Project (CRWSP) with support from the World Bank and financing from the International Development Association (IDA).