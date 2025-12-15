Drip irrigation to be installed on more than 5,000 hectares in 2026

In 2026, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems are planned to be installed on 5,270 hectares of agricultural land using funds from the national budget. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, in 2024–2025 water-saving irrigation systems were installed on a total area of 2,369.5 hectares, including 641.5 hectares — drip irrigation and 1,728 hectares — sprinkler irrigation.

The work is being carried out in accordance with a ministerial order dated October 16 this year «On the introduction of water-saving technologies,» which provides for the installation of modern irrigation systems on state land, marking of plots, and their temporary allocation for use.

At present, 2,000 hectares of land have been marked nationwide, and tenders have been announced for the installation of systems on 1,500 hectares. Design and cost-estimate documentation has been prepared. In addition, outreach activities are being conducted among farmers to explain the advantages of water-saving technologies, and two nationwide seminars have been held.

Once the tender procedures are completed, the necessary equipment will be procured, and installation of the systems is planned to be carried out before the 2026 growing season.