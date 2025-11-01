Cabinet orders transfer of irrigation canals, pumping stations to state

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan introduced amendments to the decree «On the Effective Management and Development of the Water Sector,» aimed at enhancing the sustainable use of water resources and ensuring the country’s food security.

According to the document, by December 31, 2026, all hydraulic structures — including primary and secondary irrigation canals, pumping stations, wells, reservoirs, and ponds — will be transferred to state ownership under the jurisdiction of the Water Resources Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The ministry, together with the Water Resources Service, has also been instructed to review the number of staff members servicing internal irrigation systems.

Oversight of the decree’s implementation has been assigned to the Presidential Administration. The document will enter into force in seven days.