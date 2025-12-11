12:53
Over 34 million soms spent on reconstruction of Kyzyl-Zhyldyz canal in Naryn

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that the Naryn Regional Water Management Department has successfully completed important reconstruction work on Kyzyl-Zhyldyz canal.

As part of the project, 13,395 square meters of concrete canvas were laid along a 2,070-meter section of the canal. This work is aimed at the efficient use of water resources, improving the reliability of the irrigation system, and providing farmers with a stable supply of irrigation water.

The estimated cost of the reconstruction was 34,719,840 soms.

The ministry notes that canal modernization and improvement of irrigation infrastructure will continue, as such projects play a significant role in increasing agricultural productivity.
