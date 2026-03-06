Kyrgyzstan first in CIS to introduce 3D technologies in prosthetics

On March 5, a presentation of a French-made 3D scanner and 3D printer took place at the Republican Institution for Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan. Guests were shown a 3D prosthetics room, a walking training school, and the capabilities of the new equipment.

The equipment, worth €45,850, was purchased using funds from the republican budget as part of a modernization program. The introduction of 3D technologies in prosthetics is being implemented for the first time among countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The institution serves more than 13,000 people with disabilities. Of them, 1,396 are provided with lower-limb prostheses and 443 with upper-limb prostheses. More than 150 types of prosthetic and orthopedic products are individually manufactured.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, the Ambassador of France to Kyrgyzstan, representatives of Trade Unions, Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, the equipment manufacturer, and invited partners from Russia and Uzbekistan.

Edil Baisalov noted that the institution’s production equipment had not undergone systematic upgrades for more than 40 years. As part of the Cabinet of Ministers’ action plan for 2024, 100 million soms were allocated to modernize its material and technical base.

«Today we are taking an important step in developing the national system of prosthetics and rehabilitation. The introduction of 3D technologies represents a transition to a qualitatively new level of services. Digital solutions ensure high precision, comfort, and an individual approach to every person,» he said.

According to the institution, the use of a 3D printer will improve the accuracy of socket production, reduce the number of fittings, and provide more comfortable rehabilitation for patients.