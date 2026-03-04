Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to expand academic mobility of students

Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovations of Kyrgyzstan Gulzat Isamatova met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic Saidikram Niyazhodjaev.

According to the ministry’s press service, the meeting participants noted the progressive development of cooperation in education and science.

It was emphasized that direct ties between the two countries’ higher education institutions are expanding, academic exchange programs are being implemented, and joint scientific events are being held.

Particular attention was paid to further strengthening partnerships in higher education and science, including expanding academic mobility for students and faculty, as well as launching joint educational programs.

The parties discussed joint events and initiatives planned for 2026.