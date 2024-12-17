14:21
Threats against Tashiev: Detainee admits guilt, investigation continues

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference the details of the case against the person, who sent him a letter with threats.

According to Tashiev, the detainee is not innocent and his guilt is confirmed by all the materials of the criminal case.

«His guilt is proven by video materials. He printed this letter on his son’s computer and admitted that he did it to scare me,» Tashiev said.

The SCNS head also noted that the detainee met with Chynybai Akunov’s wife five times.

«We have all the evidence. However, we have not yet established whether this was her order,» Tashiev emphasized.

On November 20, the SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev held a press conference, where he said that he had received a letter with threats addressed to him and his family.

On November 25, the security services found and detained the author of the letter with threats against Kamchybek Tashiev. He turned out to be a citizen Zh.A.S., previously convicted twice, educated as a military pilot, who subsequently served as a member of a limited military contingent on the Afghan border, where he acquired combat experience and conspiracy skills. Since 1994, the man served in the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.
