15:57
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly strengthen biological security

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will cooperate in the sphere of biological security. A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed to strengthen biological security in Central Asia. The website of the National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

From the Kyrgyz Republic the document was signed by the Republican Center for Prevention of Especially Dangerous Infections.

It is noted that this partnership will create new opportunities for joint scientific research. Monitoring, exchange of relevant information and experience in the fight against particularly dangerous infections, conducting scientific research in the areas of biosafety and biosecurity, training of specialists, as well as various activities are planned.

Recall, a delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and the Parliament visited the National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbayev in the summer.

Earlier, Nurbolot Usenbaev, Deputy Director of the Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency that the design stage of a biolaboratory, which will be built in the country by Russia, is nearing completion. According to him, if the project is ready and agreed by the end of November, construction may start in 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/313704/
views: 163
Print
Related
Meeting of Intergovernmental Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan takes place
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan meet in Bishkek
Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Bishkek
Dollar exchange rate in Kazakhstan reaches historical maximum
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Kazakhstan strengthens security of military and civilian facilities
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
15:54
More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to police station in Bishkek More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to p...
15:29
MP proposes to introduce Arabic language into school education
15:22
Parliament’s Committee approves bill on status of digital som
15:04
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
14:41
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly strengthen biological security