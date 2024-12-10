Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly strengthen biological security

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will cooperate in the sphere of biological security. A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed to strengthen biological security in Central Asia. The website of the National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

From the Kyrgyz Republic the document was signed by the Republican Center for Prevention of Especially Dangerous Infections.

It is noted that this partnership will create new opportunities for joint scientific research. Monitoring, exchange of relevant information and experience in the fight against particularly dangerous infections, conducting scientific research in the areas of biosafety and biosecurity, training of specialists, as well as various activities are planned.

Recall, a delegation of representatives of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and the Parliament visited the National Scientific Center of Especially Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbayev in the summer.

Earlier, Nurbolot Usenbaev, Deputy Director of the Center for Quarantine and Especially Dangerous Infections of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, told 24.kg news agency that the design stage of a biolaboratory, which will be built in the country by Russia, is nearing completion. According to him, if the project is ready and agreed by the end of November, construction may start in 2025.