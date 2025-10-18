Threat to schoolchildren: Bishkek police issue official statement

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek issued an official statement regarding alleged threats to the capital’s schoolchildren.

According to the department’s press service, the information circulating online about supposed armed attacks on Bishkek schools is fake.

«In the first half of the day, videos and messages claiming that armed attacks were taking place in the capital’s schools began circulating on social media and in messaging apps. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek officially state that this information is untrue and fake. We urge citizens to remain calm and not to succumb to panic. The situation in Bishkek is stable and fully under the control of law enforcement agencies,» the statement reads.

Police officers and special services are monitoring the situation. All reports of this nature are being checked promptly; however, no evidence has been found to confirm the rumors being spread.

The department calls on citizens not to share unverified information and to rely solely on official sources.

Earlier, authorities had decided to switch Bishkek schools to online learning after a video circulated in messaging apps showing a man threatening physical violence against students. Police have identified the suspect as Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Ovsyuk, who has been placed on an international wanted list for telephone terrorism.

Initially, the Bishkek City Hall announced that all municipal schools in the city would switch to online learning on October 17. However, around midnight, the decision was reversed. The municipality stated that, according to the Interior Ministry, the man making threats in the videos is not located in Kyrgyzstan. All schools mentioned in the lists were inspected, and no suspicious objects or security threats were detected.