Kyrgyzstan approves protocol for security forces’ response to threats

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the regulations on the procedure and mechanism for the interchangeability of security forces in carrying out tasks related to public safety, protection of the population, and territorial integrity of the country.

According to the document, the decree aims to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement agencies and establish a unified response system to sudden threats.

Key provisions of the decree:

  • The regulations determine the algorithm for interaction between law enforcement agencies in emergency situations, security threats, and other critical incidents;
  • The Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to take all necessary measures to implement the decree and bring its regulatory acts into line with it;
  • The provisions will be implemented within the framework of the already approved budget without allocating additional funds.

The decree will come into force on June 27, 2025.
