Threats against Kamchybek Tashiev: Author of letter detained

Security services have found and detained the author of the letter with threats against Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev. The press center of the SCNS reported.

On November 20, the SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev gave a press conference, where he told that he had received a letter with threats against him and his family.

The SCNS noted that a case was opened under the article «Preparation for the murder of a person or his relatives in connection with the performance of official activities by this person» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The task force managed to identify the suspect using surveillance cameras.

He turned out to be citizen Zh.A.S., previously convicted twice, with an education as a military pilot, who subsequently served as a member of a limited military contingent on the Afghan border, where he acquired combat experience and conspiracy skills. The man served in the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic since 1994.

«It has been found out that Zh.A.S. planned for a long time the activities related to the preparation for the above action and creation of conditions to conceal his involvement in the commission of a particularly serious crime. Zh.A.S. wrote an email with death threats against Kamchybek Tashiev and members of his family, transferred it on a flash drive and packed it in an envelope. To preserve his anonymity, Zh.A.S. asked a homeless man to deliver the envelope to the public reception room of the SCNS for a fee,» the statement says.

The suspect was taken into custody. As part of the criminal case, the computer on which the letter was typed, samples of the sealing wax used to seal the envelope were seized, and the necessary examinations were ordered. Investigative and operational measures aimed at identifying other persons possibly involved in the crime and the motives for its commission are ongoing.

The involvement of the suspect in special services of foreign countries and destructive forces pursuing interests to destabilize the socio-political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic is being established, the details of which cannot be disclosed in the interests of the investigation.
