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External administration in Kum-Shagyl company extended again

External administration at Kum-Shagyl has been extended once again. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers, which amended its resolution No. 89 of February 29, 2024 «On the Introduction of Temporary External Administration at Kum-Shagyl CJSC.»

The new term has been set from April 24 to July 24, 2026.

The Cabinet explained that the measure is aimed at eliminating violations in subsoil use, environmental, and industrial safety requirements that pose a direct threat to human life and health.

The State Property Management Agency of Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to nominate a temporary external administrator and notify the authorized body responsible for state registration of legal entities about the introduction of temporary external administration in the company.
link: https://24.kg/english/372861/
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