16:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

New Border Service complex to be built in Bishkek by May 28, 2027

A capsule-laying ceremony for the new administrative building of the Central Office of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic took place today in Bishkek. The press service of the Border Service reported.

The event was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), along with Border Service personnel and veterans.

The new complex, which will be built in Kok-Zhar residential area of the capital, will consist of a main four-story building and multiple auxiliary facilities. The project includes seven blocks that will house:

  • offices,
  • conference halls,
  • a museum,
  • a canteen,
  • a professional shooting range,
  • and a gym.

Tashiev emphasized that this is «not just a building, but a modern, high-tech, and comfortable complex» designed to improve the efficiency of the Border Service and enhance cooperation with international partners.

Special attention was paid to the physical training of servicemen — the site will feature a multipurpose sports ground for volleyball, mini-football, and basketball.

The project is scheduled for completion by May 28, 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/346773/
views: 73
Print
Related
Kazakhstan to assist in training personnel for Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service
Salary of border guards to be increased from October in Kyrgyzstan
New service housing for border guards built in Tamchy
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region
Border Service takes over Victory Relay from Kazakhstan’s colleagues
Border guards to provide their own food supplies
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov visits renovated military unit in Karakol city
Kamchybek Tashiev gets acquainted with new equipment of Border Service
Contract soldier of Border Service dies in Batken region
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
15:58
Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal in Karakol exposed Millions of soms and empty wells: Scheme at Vodokanal i...
15:44
New Border Service complex to be built in Bishkek by May 28, 2027
15:34
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
15:07
Suspect in major fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
Kyrgyzstan to consolidate state defense enterprises into single structure