New Border Service complex to be built in Bishkek by May 28, 2027

A capsule-laying ceremony for the new administrative building of the Central Office of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic took place today in Bishkek. The press service of the Border Service reported.

The event was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), along with Border Service personnel and veterans.

The new complex, which will be built in Kok-Zhar residential area of the capital, will consist of a main four-story building and multiple auxiliary facilities. The project includes seven blocks that will house:

offices,

conference halls,

a museum,

a canteen,

a professional shooting range,

and a gym.

Tashiev emphasized that this is «not just a building, but a modern, high-tech, and comfortable complex» designed to improve the efficiency of the Border Service and enhance cooperation with international partners.

Special attention was paid to the physical training of servicemen — the site will feature a multipurpose sports ground for volleyball, mini-football, and basketball.

The project is scheduled for completion by May 28, 2027.