Almost 21 million people enter Kyrgyzstan in 2025 — Border Service

A significant increase in the number of foreigners entering the country was recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, inbound travel last year increased by 18.6 percent compared to 2024 and by 20 percent compared to 2023.

During the reporting period, 20,978,965 people entered the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The sharp increase in inbound travel in 2025 is due to the development of tourism infrastructure, the expansion of international routes, the active promotion of the country’s natural and cultural potential, and the growth of business and investment contacts.

A total of 37,050,223 people crossed the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic last year,» the statement reads.

A total of 3,260,642 vehicles were also allowed to cross the border.

The Border Service strictly enforced border and immigration laws. In 2025, 28,593 individuals with invalid documents were identified, of whom 28,066 were denied entry. In addition, 2,031 foreign nationals were deported for violations of the rules of stay.