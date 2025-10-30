16:36
Not just drugs: SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan outlines border threats

New challenges to border security demand not only rapid responses but also long-term strategic planning. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SCNS), said at the 91st meeting of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops, held at Manas military base.

According to the SCNS press service, delegations from the border agencies of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting, along with representatives from the CIS coordinating bodies, CSTO, SCO, and the International Union of Border Service Veterans.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, modern threats require a comprehensive and intergovernmental approach.

«Current challenges for the Commonwealth countries include drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and illegal migration. Hybrid threats, information attacks, and the use of drones by criminal organizations pose an increasingly dangerous threat,» he noted.

The head of the SCNS emphasized that mass migration flows are putting additional pressure on border crossing infrastructure and creating the risk of humanitarian crises.

According to him, CIS countries have significant potential to counter these challenges. Joint special operations have already proven their effectiveness in combating cross-border crime.

«It is necessary to implement modern technologies more actively, develop digital information exchange, and improve the qualifications of personnel. It is essential to strengthen coordination and exchange intelligence in real time,» Kamchybek Tashiev stated.

He identified the following priority areas of cooperation:

  • countering cyberattacks and information threats;
  • combatting illegal migration;
  • suppressing the use of drones for smuggling.

The heads of the Commonwealth’s border agencies supported the proposals of the Kyrgyz side. Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt a set of measures to strengthen joint security and exchange operational information.
