390,000 smart meters to be installed in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

As part of the Ministry of Energy’s reform and digitalization of the electricity supply system, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan will install 390,000 smart meters across the country in 2026.

This project is being implemented with the support of the World Bank and aims to modernize the national energy sector.

The 390,000 smart meters are distributed as follows:

  • Bishkek — 91,210;
  • Chui region — 89,129;
  • Osh region — 68,242;
  • Batken region — 54,997;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 71,546.

The main goal of digitalization is to increase the transparency of electricity metering, reduce technical and commercial losses, improve the quality of power supply, and develop digital infrastructure in the industry. Smart meters allow for accurate calculation of electricity consumption in real time, promptly identify technical faults, prevent unauthorized connections, and generate accurate data for billing.

Furthermore, this system facilitates effective consumption management, helping consumers use energy resources efficiently.
